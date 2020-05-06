US Flies B-1B Bombers Near S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly flown two B-1B Lancer strategic bombers near the Korean Peninsula.According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots on Tuesday, the pair of bombers took off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, transited airspace southeast of South Korea and west of Japan and flew over the East China Sea.The tracker did not specify the exact time of the mission, but they appear to have flown on Tuesday.The strategic bombers carried out flight missions in Asia on April 23 and 30 and May 1 and 6 as well.According to military authorities, the U.S. Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint and RC-12X Guardrail flew over Seoul and the nearby western port city of Incheon on Tuesday.The RC-135W intercepts telemetry signals before missile launches, while the RC-12X Guardrail, operated by the U.S. Forces Korea, is an airborne collection platform of signals intelligence.