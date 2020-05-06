Menu Content

Gov't to Produce Measures to Create over 550,000 Jobs

Write: 2020-05-13 10:06:25Update: 2020-05-13 11:17:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Wednesday that it will produce measures to create more than 550-thousand jobs after new data showed the country suffered the biggest job loss in 21 years last month.   

The government held a meeting of economy-related ministers in Seoul to check the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the country's job market. 

According to Statistics Korea, the country lost 476-thousand jobs in April to post the largest drop in jobs since February 1999.  

In the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, the top officials in charge of the country's economic policies assessed that the local job market is beginning to witness the full-fledged impact of the coronavirus outbreak. 

They agreed on the need to actively deal with difficulties among temporary workers and self-employed people who are vulnerable in the grim job situation. 

Under the circumstances, the government plans to discuss ways to swiftly create more than 550-thousand jobs in economy meetings set for this week and next week.
