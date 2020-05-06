Prime Minister Urges Itaewon Visitors to Come Forward

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government is aiming to track down and test within the week all people who visited the Itaewon clubs linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections.Chung made the remarks when he chaired a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday.The prime minister said the government will track down all the visitors who it has yet to get a hold of, saying it’s only a matter of time.Chung called on visitors to voluntarily come forward, stressing that they will not be asked for any personal details other than about their visits to the Itaewon district.He also promised that for those who test positive, the government will only reveal the minimum amount of information on where they had visited to block secondary infections.