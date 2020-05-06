Election Watchdog Asks Prosecution to Investigate Leak of Ballots

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election watchdog on Tuesday asked the prosecution to investigate how an opposition lawmaker obtained ballots for April's general elections, saying they were lost from its local office.Rep. Min Kyung-wook of the main opposition United Future Party, who lost by a small margin, claimed on Monday that the elections were rigged, presenting several unmarked ballots.The lawmaker claimed that the presence of unused ballots is evidence of a rigged election, saying there should not be any unmarked ballots especially with early voting as election officials are supposed to print out each ballot per voter at polling stations.The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Tuesday that the ballots disclosed by Min were those lost from a polling district in Guri City in Gyeonggi Province.The lawmaker claimed the ballots were for early voting, but the NEC said they were for election day. The watchdog requested that prosecutors investigate the leak of the ballots, while calling on the lawmaker to explain how he obtained them.