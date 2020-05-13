S. Korea Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 26 new coronavirus cases amid an expanding cluster linked to clubs in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.The number announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday includes all cases from the 24-hour period through 12 a.m., bringing the national tally to 10-thousand-962.It marks the fourth consecutive day with over 20 new infections since the daily count surged above 30 for the first time in 28 days on Sunday.Since the first case was reported last Wednesday, over 100 people, including clubbers and family members, were found infected in the cluster involving six clubs in the Itaewon area.Among the latest cases, 22 were domestic transmissions, including 12 in the capital city and three others in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. Busan and Daegu also reported three and two new cases, respectively.The other four were imported from overseas, including one detected during airport quarantine inspection. The virus-related death toll nationwide rose by one to 259.