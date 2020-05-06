Itaewon Clubber Infects 8 People in Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon Metropolitan City reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, saying they are all connected to a teacher who visited a club in Itaewon during the long holidays.The city said the new cases were all people who had come in contact with the teacher, identified only as A, including one fellow teacher, six students and one parent through A's work at two private education institutes and private lessons.A was found to have concealed their employment as an instructor from quarantine authorities' during their investigation into people who visited the Itaewon clubs.Incheon is examining where the latest infected people have been and who they came in contact with to determine any additional cases.With the latest patients, Incheon saw its number of infections surge to 115 as of Wednesday morning.