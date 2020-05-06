Kyodo: S. Korea, China, Japan Health Ministers Likely to Hold Meeting Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Kyodo News says South Korea, China and Japan are coordinating views to soon hold a meeting of their health ministers via video conference to discuss COVID-19 measures.Quoting a senior Japanese government official on Wednesday, Kyodo said the three countries are likely to discuss conditions for easing entry restrictions based on the stabilization of COVID-19 infections in their countries.According to the report, Japan is hoping to share views with South Korea and China on revitalizing person-to-person exchanges.Asked when Japan will ease its entry restrictions, the senior official projected that the move would come after Tokyo fully lifts its emergency declaration.The report comes as South Korea and China agreed earlier on April 29 to implement from May 1 a system to expedite entry of business travelers to guarantee smooth economic activities by the countries’ businesspeople.