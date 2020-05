Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections linked to the nightlife district in Seoul's Itaewon has surpassed 110.At a press briefing, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, 119 people who either visited the area or had contact with an infected patient have tested positive.This comes a week after the first related case was reported on May 6.At a separate briefing, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said some 20-thousand people in relation to Itaewon have so far been tested for the virus.Stressing that preventing an outbreak in local communities is a race against time, the vice minister urged those who have either visited Itaewon or come into contact with an infected person to actively seek testing.