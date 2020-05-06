Remdesivir Developer Signs Licensing Pacts to Increase Supply for COVID-19 Treatment

Photo : YONHAP News

An American biopharmaceutical company that manufactures the experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir has signed non-exclusive licensing pacts with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the drug supply.Reuters reported on Tuesday that Gilead Sciences signed the pacts with Jubilant Life Sciences, Cipla, Hetero Labs, Mylan NV and Ferozsons Laboratories, allowing the companies to make and sell the drug in 127 countries.The countries that will receive the drug supply are mainly low-income and lower-middle income nations, such as North Korea, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.The companies have been given authority to set the prices for each of their generic products.Gilead Sciences said the licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization(WHO) declares the end of the public health emergency regarding COVID-19, or a product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved.With no other approved treatment for COVID-19, the antiviral drug received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients earlier this month.