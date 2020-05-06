Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea Offers Ethiopia 28,000 Testing Kits for COVID-19

Write: 2020-05-13 12:47:29Update: 2020-05-13 15:19:49

S. Korea Offers Ethiopia 28,000 Testing Kits for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Embassy in Ethiopia has provided 28-thousand-300 Korean-made virus test kits to the East African country in an act of humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday local time, the embassy said it also provided face masks, hand sanitizers and other items, worth an estimated 470-thousand dollars, through combined efforts by private companies doing business in Ethiopia such as EKOS and LG.

The ambassador to Ethiopia Lim Hoon-min noted that Korea will work together with the country, which dispatched soldiers to the Korean War, to combat the coronavirus.

Ethiopian Health Minister Lia Tadesse expressed deep gratitude for the support and said Ethiopia is proud of its brother country Korea in its success in working through the COVID-19 outbreak.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >