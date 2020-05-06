Defense Authorities from S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Security Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense authorities from South Korea, the United States and Japan held a security meeting on Wednesday to discuss upcoming ministerial talks, North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and trilateral cooperation to counter COVID-19.During the 12th Defense Trilateral Talks(DTT) conducted through video conference, the three sides agreed to hold a virtual defense ministers' meeting some time next month.This comes after the International Institute for Strategic Studies(IISS), which organizes the annual Shangri-La Dialogue of defense chiefs in the Asia-Pacific, cancelled this year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.The participants at Wednesday's meeting assessed North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, while discussing ways to maintain regional stability and promote trilateral security cooperation.Officials from Seoul, Washington and Tokyo also exchanged views on ways to bolster coordinated response against the COVID-19 pandemic.