Rival Parties in All-Out Tug-of-War Over 21st Assembly Setup

South Korea's rival political parties are engaged in an all-out tug-of-war over parliamentary setup ahead of the start of the 21st National Assembly later this month.After securing 177 seats in the 300-member Assembly in April's general elections, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to secure key committee chairs, such as those for the legislation and budget committees.The DP wants to put the brakes on the practice of allocating chairmanships according to the number of seats each party has.It also plans to revise laws to systematically prevent the opposition's intentional obstruction of parliamentary activities, and the legislation committee's excessive authority over handling of bills.The main opposition United Future Party(UFP), for its part, believes it needs to secure at least seven out of 18 standing chairmanships, including the ones for the legislation and budget committees, to keep the ruling side in check.Under current laws, the new Assembly leadership is set to be determined by June 5, and respective committee chairmanships by June 8.