Probe Committee Finds Time Discrepancy in When Top Office Learned about Sewol

Photo : YONHAP News

A special committee probing the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking says it found a discrepancy in the time the top office under the Park Geun-hye administration said it first became aware of the incident.The committee on Wednesday said the then top office’s crisis management center sent out text messages to its employees at 9:19 a.m. on April 16, 2014, notifying them the Sewol ferry with 474 passengers had sunk.Initially, in an official document, the presidential office said that it sent out such text messages at 9:24 a.m. after watching a YTN report released at 9:19 a.m.The committee cited that the YTN report had not named the ferry, nor did it mention how many were aboard.The committee said the top office’s crisis management office likely became aware of the incident before the YTN report, given that it would have taken at least ten minutes to confirm details before sending out the text messages to its employees.The committee said it appears that the top office drafted a false document on the time it became aware of the incident after it generated continuous controversy. The committee said it decided to ask the prosecution to look into the latest findings.