'Around 10% Who Visited Itaewon Clubs or Nearby Places Were Foreigners'

Photo : YONHAP News

Around 10 percent of people who recently accessed mobile base stations near several Itaewon clubs at the center of the country’s latest cluster of COVID-19 infections were found to be foreign nationals.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday that it secured a list of 10-thousand-905 mobile phone users who accessed network stations near five clubs in the Itaewon area between April 24 and May 6, and that 11 percent are foreigners.The finding came a day after Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon revealed news about the list as authorities are searching for thousands believed to have visited the Itaewon clubs during the cited period but have yet to be reached.To reduce any possible quarantine loopholes, the municipal government said it is publishing all new coronavirus-related guidelines in 12 languages so foreign residents in the city are swiftly informed of related information.The city said it is also providing relevant information to foreign embassies with the hope that it will be delivered to the people from the respective countries as well.