Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Election Watchdog Under Fire After Ballot Paper Leak

Write: 2020-05-13 14:39:08Update: 2020-05-13 14:52:31

Election Watchdog Under Fire After Ballot Paper Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election watchdog is under fire after several unused ballot papers from April's general elections were confirmed to have been leaked.

According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Tuesday, six ballot papers that United Future Party(UFP) Rep. Min Kyung-wook claimed were leaked as evidence of vote-rigging were in fact papers that previously went missing from the city of Guri in Gyeonggi Province.

The serial numbers on the papers Min presented matched those of ballots for proportional representation(PR) seats that went missing from a Guri polling booth on April 15.

The NEC explained that all unused ballots are supposed to be sealed and temporarily stored during ballot counting.

Although the seal on the envelope carrying the ballot papers was broken once during counting before it was sealed again, it remains uncertain who later took out the six papers.

The NEC has filed a request for the prosecution to investigate the matter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >