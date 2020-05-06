Advocacy Group for Frm. Sex Slaves Continues to Deny Alleged Donation Misspending

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group that advocates for the rights of victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery continued to deny allegations of embezzlement or misspending donations.Lee Na-young, president of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, refuted the alleged improprieties at the weekly Wednesday rally at the site of the old Japanese Embassy in Seoul.Claiming the group was assured by legal counsel and accountants during annual auditing that there were no issues of concern, Lee vowed to correct errors made in statements submitted to the National Tax Service(NTS).The remarks come after inconsistencies were found in the number of recipients of donated funds written in the group's statements submitted to the state tax agency.Lee accused some local media outlets of maliciously distorting facts and called for solidarity against the suppression of civil society and movements.Last Thursday, Lee Yong-soo, one of the surviving victims, accused the group of misusing funds and announced she would no longer participate in the weekly rallies.