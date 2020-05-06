Menu Content

Moon to Deliver Keynote Speech on COVID-19 at World Health Assembly

Write: 2020-05-13 19:25:27Update: 2020-05-13 22:11:18

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will deliver a keynote speech at the World Health Assembly(WHA) next Monday. 

A Cheong Wa Dae official told Yonhap News on Wednesday that Moon will share South Korea’s quarantine efforts in response to COVID-19.

Moon is also expected to stress South Korea’s three principles of quarantine--openness, transparency and democracy--and call for stronger international cooperation against the pandemic. 

His speech will be presented in pre-recorded form at the assembly that will be held via videoconferencing. Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo will participate in the conference as South Korea's representative. 

World Health Organization(WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier invited President Moon to give a keynote speech as a representative for Asia at the annual event, saying it would serve as a good opportunity to share South Korea's experience in connection with COVID-19.
