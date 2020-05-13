Xi Affirms Committed to Visit S. Korea This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to push ahead with a planned visit by Xi to South Korea this year.Moon's spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing that the two leaders made the agreement during phone talks that lasted for 34 minutes from 9 p.m.Xi reportedly said he remains "firmly committed" to a plan to visit South Korea within this year, and Moon replied that Xi's trip is "more important than any other thing" in Seoul-Beijing relations.Kang added that the leaders agreed to continue consultations so that the visit can be made "at an appropriate time" as soon as the coronavirus situation stabilizes and relevant conditions are created. Earlier talks to arrange the visit had it set for the first half of this year, however due to the outbreak, it is now expected to come at the end of the year.During the phone talks, Moon and Xi also discussed cooperation and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recently implemented “fast track” entry system for business travelers.The fast-track entry system was implemented on May 1 to enable business people to travel between the two countries despite travel restrictions imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic.