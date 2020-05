Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held a video conference on Wednesday with South Korean ambassadors in Europe to discuss response measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Ministry said in a press release that ambassadors to Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and the European Union took part in the talks.During the talks, Minister Kang reportedly said it is time to seek and use new diplomatic strategies to adapt to the new global environment amid the coronavirus crisis, adding the envoys need to actively use non-face-to-face teleconferences.Kang also called on the envoys to work to expand diplomatic room for the country utilizing the international community's positive assessment of Seoul's anti-virus efforts.