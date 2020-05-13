S. Korea to Create 1.56 Million Jobs in Public Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will draw up measures to create one-point-56 million jobs in the public sector.Presiding over a pan-government meeting, the minister announced the plan to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market.The one-point-56 million jobs include about one million that the government had planned to create, but those jobs in the public sector have not been opened due to social distancing rules.Minister Hong said that the government will soon open such jobs for elderly people by shifting indoor work to non-face-to-face, outdoor jobs and execute the related budget as soon as possible.Regarding the government's plan to create more than 550-thousand jobs, Hong said that it would achieve the goal by creating jobs for youth and digital jobs in the public and private sector, including 300-thousand for vulnerable groups in society.The government also plans to resume public firms' recruitment process this month to hire 48-thousand people as soon as possible.The minister vowed the government's all-out efforts to ensure continued job creation in the private sector by stimulating domestic consumption and investment.