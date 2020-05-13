S. Korea's Top Diplomat Attends UN Meeting on COVID-19 Digital Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday attended a United Nations-led video conference to discuss digital cooperation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that in the conference, Minister Kang explained South Korea's approach to tackling the coronavirus based on a balance between containment and human rights protection.Kang also said that South Korea has a set of guidelines in place to protect the privacy and personal data of coronavirus patients.The meeting, co-hosted by the UN and its specialized agency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), was held to boost digital cooperation among countries in response to the pandemic.Other participants of the videoconference included UN Under Secretary General Fabrizio Hochschild, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic and Microsoft Corporation Vice President Steve Crown.