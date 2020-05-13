Menu Content

Presidential Aide Mentions Need to Introduce Telemedicine

Write: 2020-05-14 10:37:24Update: 2020-05-14 10:52:07

A senior presidential aide said on Wednesday that the nation needs to consider the possibility of introducing telemedicine for the post-coronavirus era, citing some positive assessments. 

Senior presidential secretary for social policy Kim Yeon-myung reportedly issued the position during a forum attended by the ruling Democratic Party's lawmakers-elect at the National Assembly. 

The secretary reportedly said that as the nation was battling the virus, the government witnessed a number of telemedicine cases that included online treatment and prescriptions.

Kim said that there were concerns that telemedicine will endanger small clinics and hospitals, but the actual cases showed that the reality was different. The secretary reportedly said that he came to think telemedicine is the right direction for the country. 

The government is temporarily allowing diagnosis and drug prescriptions through videophone calls amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
