S. Korea Reports 29 New Cases as Itaewon Nightclub Outbreak Spreads

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.Some 26 of the cases originated domestically, indicating that the cluster infection centered on several nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district is spreading.With the newest cases, South Korea has reported a total of 10-thousand-991 infections so far.With the exception of May 3, when the nation reported 13 infections, South Korea had single-digit numbers in daily new cases from April 29 to May 7. With the outbreak at the Itaewon nightclubs spreading nationwide, however, infections are once again on the rise.After the first confirmed case connected to the cluster was reported on May 6, South Korea reported double-digit numbers in the teens on May 8 and 9 and in the 30s on May 10 and 11.With the country reporting 27 and 26 new cases on May 12 and 13, there have been around 30 new cases a day for five straight days.Of the 26 cases that originated locally on Thursday, Incheon had the most with 12, followed by Gyeonggi Province with six, Seoul and North Chungcheong Province with three each and Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province with one each.The remaining three are presumed to have originated from overseas.Meanwhile, one more COVID-19-related death was reported, bringing the total to 260.