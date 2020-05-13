Seoul Mayor Reiterates Guarantee of Anonymous COVID-19 Testing

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says the guarantee of anonymity has led to an eightfold surge in diagnostic testing for the new coronavirus in the capital.Amid concerns over a growing cluster of infections in the city's Itaewon nightlife district, Mayor Park addressed the issue while appearing on a local TBS radio show Thursday morning.Park said the total number of COVID-19 tests related to the cluster had reached over 24-thousand, and attributed the surge in testing to guaranteed protection of personal information for those who undergo testing.While reassuring that the personal information of those who are tested will only be used for quarantine purposes, the mayor encouraged everyone who visited any of the Itaewon clubs in question to get tested immediately.He warned those who refuse to be tested could face fines of up to two million won.The remarks come as concerns grow that those who visited Itaewon bars and clubs during the recent long holiday might shy away from getting a coronavirus test in fear of stigmatization.Coronavirus cases linked to night spots in Itaewon have hit 120 as of Wednesday.