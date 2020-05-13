UN Forecasts Global Economy to Post -3.2% Growth in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations forecasts the global economy to see negative growth of three-point-two percent this year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.In a report on Wednesday, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs(DESA) said as of mid-2020, the gross domestic product(GDP) in developed countries will plunge to negative five percent, while the output of developing countries will shrink by point-seven percent.The report said eight-point-five-trillion-dollars worth of global production is expected to drop in 2020 and 2021, adding that nearly all of the accumulated growth in production volume over the past four years will be lost.Assessing that the pandemic has shown how correlated the economy and public health systems are, the report said countries could opt to walk away from economic integration and mutual dependency, and seek to reduce global supply chains.The UN also expected an additional 34-point-three million people in the world to fall below the poverty line this year, 56 percent of whom will come from African nations.