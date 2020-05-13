Gov't Vows to Create 1.56 Million Jobs in Public Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacting South Korea’s job market, the government has set out to create as many jobs as possible in order to protect the nation’s economy. Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki laid out such plans on Thursday, in hopes to alleviate the outbreak’s impact.Emma Kalka reports.Report: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will draw up measures to create one-point-56 million jobs in the public sector.Presiding over a pan-government meeting, the minister announced the plan to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market. On Wednesday, the government reported the sharpest on-year drop in April employment since February 1999, with 476-thousand jobs lost.The one-point-56 million jobs include about one million that the government had planned to create, but were put on hold with the introduction of social distancing guidelines.Minister Hong said that the government will soon open such jobs, including those for the elderly, in part by shifting indoor work to non-face-to-face, outdoor jobs and execute the related budget as soon as possible.Hong said that the government will also encourage the public sector to create more than 550-thousand jobs for youth. In addition, it will push for digital jobs to be created in the public and private sector, including 300-thousand for vulnerable groups in society.The government also plans to resume this month recruitment by public firms to hire 48-thousand people as soon as possible.The minister vowed the government's all-out efforts to ensure continued job creation in the private sector by stimulating domestic consumption and investment.In the midst of the outbreak, companies have slashed hiring while the general public has cut back on social activities, which has economists predicting the worst is yet to come.Hong added that losses in the service sector appeared to be spreading into the manufacturing sector in April, though temporary workers were the hardest hit. As such, the government will push to create a safety net for freelance and temporary workers as well.Emma Kalka, KBS World Radio News