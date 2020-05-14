Regional Governments Issue Additional Administrative Orders to Contain COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The number of COVID-19 cases connected to a cluster infection centered on nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district continue to be on the rise. In a bid to contain further related infections, regional governments have issued "no assembly" orders for clubs and entertainment facilities.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: South Korea reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 10-thousand-991.Of the 29 cases, 20 were related to the cluster of infections originating from Itaewon clubs and bars.To contain further spread, city and provincial governments have issued additional administrative orders, including banning all entertainment facilities, including clubs and bars, from hosting "crowds of people.” They also told people who recently visited six clubs in the Itaewon district and another in the Gangnam district not to come into contact with others.Quarantine authorities urged people who visited the Itaewon area between April 24 and last Wednesday to immediately get tested for COVID-19 without worrying about test costs or their identity being exposed.The number of coronavirus infections in Seoul's nightclub cluster has now reached at least 136 as of Thursday afternoonA total of 76 COVID-19 patients in Seoul were confirmed to have been infected in the Itaewon cluster, making it the second largest coronavirus cluster in the capital city since an earlier outbreak at a call center in the Guro district infected 98.Regional governments have been carrying out since last Saturday a joint inspection with the police on nighttime entertainment facilities to determine whether such establishments are observing quarantine guidelines. So far, they have filed a complaint against eleven facilities for violating administrative orders and plan to file a complaint against 12 other such businesses.Meanwhile, 16 facilities in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province that had treated COVID-19 patients with light symptoms ended operations on April 30 after seeing three-thousand-47 patients recover fully and then be released from isolation.A facility in Gyeonggi Province that had been set up to treat people that entered the country from abroad with light COVID-19 symptoms will end operations on Friday and integrate with another similar facility in the province.Quarantine authorities plan to designate in advance facilities that will treat patients with light symptoms and medical institutes that will support such facilities in a bid to be prepared for a surge in COVID-19 cases.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.