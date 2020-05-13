Alleged 'Nth Room' Creator Says His Victims Amount to Roughly 50

Photo : YONHAP News

Police say Moon Hyung-wook, the man accused of creating the illegal Telegram chat rooms at the center of a major online sex exploitation case, created ten such chat rooms to distribute sexual abuse content featuring minors.The North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency made the statement on Thursday as it revealed the findings of its investigation into Moon, who was known previously by his online nickname “God God.”Police said Moon testified that the number of his victims amounted to around 50, far higher than the ten victims they have identified so far.Moon also said that he received culture gift cards worth some 900-thousand won as entrance fees to the illegal chat rooms, which he did not use but gave out to victims to avoid being traced by the police.Moon stated that he began taking part in similar illegal activities from July 2015, though police had confirmed that he committed such crimes from September 2019 to this January.The police said they found out that Moon had worked as a public service worker at a childcare facility in 2017, as part of his mandatory military service, adding that further investigation on that matter is necessary.Police unveiled the probe findings a day after disclosing Moon’s identity and face as a key suspect in the so-called Nth Room sex crime case.