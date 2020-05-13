WHO Fails to Address S. Korean Map Error

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has yet to correct an error on its map of South Korea for more than two months despite a global petition and protests from Korean civic groups.The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea(VANK) discovered on March 7 that the map of South Korea on the WHO website does not include the Dokdo islets and Ulleung Island, though they are indicated on the map of Japan.Upon spotting the error, VANK immediately filed a complaint with the WHO, calling for a correction. A month later, the group posted a petition on the world's largest petition site, change.org.But according to VANK on Thursday, 67 days have passed and the WHO has yet to respond.In efforts to further pressure the agency, VANK has launched a protest campaign which includes an English-language letter that anyone can download from its social media and send to the WHO.