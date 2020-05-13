Parties Agree to Hold Assembly Plenary Session Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to convene the last plenary session of the 20th National Assembly next Wednesday to process a number of economy and livelihood-related bills.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon and his main opposition United Future Party(UFP) counterpart, Joo Ho-young, reached the agreement on Thursday during their first formal meeting since elected to their posts.The parties' deputy floor leaders will discuss further details, including which proposed legislation will be addressed during the session.They are expected to focus on bills to eradicate digital sex crimes and compensate people who suffer damages inflicted by the state, among others.Additionally, they will look at a revision to the Employment Insurance Act that will ease the job crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.