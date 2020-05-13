41 School Personnel Visited Itaewon Clubs over Long Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 41 school faculty and staff were found to have visited clubs in Seoul's Itaewon area linked the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections.Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom announced during a briefing on Thursday that the school personnel visited the clubs in question between April 24 and May 6.Among them, 40 have tested negative while one, a foreign instructor, is still waiting for a result.A total of 880 teaching staff are known to have visited the popular Itaewon area but did not go to the clubs during the recent holiday period. More than 640 of them have so far been tested with no positive infections yet.The Education Ministry said it is also trying to tally the number of students who visited entertainment venues in Itaewon and will make an announcement soon.