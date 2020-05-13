Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

41 School Personnel Visited Itaewon Clubs over Long Holiday

Write: 2020-05-14 17:27:03Update: 2020-05-14 18:19:44

41 School Personnel Visited Itaewon Clubs over Long Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 41 school faculty and staff were found to have visited clubs in Seoul's Itaewon area linked the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections.

Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom announced during a briefing on Thursday that the school personnel visited the clubs in question between April 24 and May 6.

Among them, 40 have tested negative while one, a foreign instructor, is still waiting for a result.

A total of 880 teaching staff are known to have visited the popular Itaewon area but did not go to the clubs during the recent holiday period. More than 640 of them have so far been tested with no positive infections yet.

The Education Ministry said it is also trying to tally the number of students who visited entertainment venues in Itaewon and will make an announcement soon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >