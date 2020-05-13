Main Opposition UFP, Satellite Party to Seek Swift Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and its satellite offshoot the Future Korea Party(FKP) are pushing for a merger.UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young, who is currently the party's acting chief, held talks with FKP leader Won Yoo-chul on Thursday and held a press conference afterwards.They announced their decision to seek a swift merger and form a steering committee to help with the process. The committee will be comprised of two members from each party.As for the deadline, the lawmakers said they just agreed to proceed as quickly as possible.The UFP will convene a national committee meeting to approve the merger while the FKP is expected to follow suit through a party convention followed by approval from its supreme council.The merger, if realized, will result in a combined 103 seats in the National Assembly for the main opposition camp.