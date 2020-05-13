PM Chung Calls for Truth Behind Crackdown on Gwangju Democratic Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun reaffirmed on Thursday the government’s will to reveal the truth of the May 18 Democratic Uprising in Gwangju.Chung gave his assurance to survivors and bereaved families of victims during a meeting held at his office, four days ahead of the 40th anniversary of the deadly military crackdown on civilian demonstrators.He said lifting the lingering veil on the tragic incident will help unite the country and usher in a brighter future, noting the significance of a state fact-finding committee that was launched on Wednesday to further probe the matter.The prime minister expressed regret over the scheduled downsizing of the upcoming anniversary event amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but said overcoming the crisis at hand by doing so falls in line with the spirit of the democratic movement.