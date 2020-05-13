Gov't Pushes to Reopen Schools as Planned Despite Virus Cluster in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The physical reopening of schools will be carried out in phases from next week as planned, despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases linked to clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon area, including high school students.Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom announced in a press briefing Thursday that for now, the government is not considering another postponement. High school seniors are expected to return to classrooms next Wednesday, after their planned return was delayed by a week due to new cluster infections linked to Itaewon clubs.Park cited the busy academic schedule for high school seniors as a factor and said there are many people who are calling for a swift reopening.The vice minister said high schools will be asked to arrange programs and create environments that can help returning students keep a safe distance from one another, such as dividing up classes.Park said similar considerations are also under review for primary and secondary school students, who are set to return to classrooms on May 27 and the following weeks.