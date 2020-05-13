US Congress Seeks Seoul's Support for Taiwan to Participate in WHO

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior U.S. Congress members have sent a letter to a host of countries, including South Korea, asking them to support Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization(WHO), despite China's opposition.A statement recently posted by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee showed that the letter sent to 55 countries by leaders of the two committees also requested support to have Taiwan participate in the World Health Assembly(WHA), an annual gathering of WHO members set to kick off on Monday.Noting that Taiwan’s resources and expertise will benefit the world in the battle against COVID-19, the letter also urged the countries to join U.S. efforts to block China’s move to exclude Taiwan from international organizations.South Korea is on the list of countries that was revealed on the websites of both congressional committees.A senior official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry declined to comment on whether the government received the letter, citing diplomatic protocols that deter such revelations without both parties’ consent.The official said Taiwan’s participation depends on a decision by the head of the WHO.Taiwan had participated in the WHA as an observer between 2009 and 2016, but has been unable to do so since then due to strong opposition from Beijing based on its “One China” policy.