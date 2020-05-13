Menu Content

Survey: 70% of S. Koreans Support Universal Employment Insurance

Write: 2020-05-14 18:53:51Update: 2020-05-14 18:56:18

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows around 70 percent of South Koreans support the introduction of a universal employment insurance system. 

The survey released Thursday by the Presidential Committee on Job Creation showed 70-point-four percent of respondents approved expanding the eligibility of the employment insurance to cover every worker, including temporary workers, freelancers and the self-employed. 

Those who are currently not covered by the employment insurance were asked whether they are willing to subscribe if they can and 72-point-three percent of them said yes. 

On Sunday, President Moon Jae-in stressed the need for universal employment insurance as part of efforts to ease some of the burden on the public as they struggle to deal with fallout from the COVID-19 crisis. 

The phone survey was conducted by Hyundai Research Institute on a thousand people aged 19 to 65 between Wednesday and Friday of last week.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.
