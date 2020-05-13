Menu Content

S. Korea's Export Prices Fall 1.6% in April

Write: 2020-05-15 09:07:57Update: 2020-05-15 09:51:48

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export prices dropped for a second consecutive month in April due to plunging oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data by the Bank of Korea on Friday,  the export prices index, in terms of local currency, came to 94-point-54 in the month, down one-point-six percent from the previous month. From a year earlier, the index fell five-point-nine percent. 

The index dropped one-point-six percent in April despite a two-point-three percent increase in prices of computers and electronic products, as the prices of coal and petroleum products plunged over 30 percent and the prices of chemical products slipped two-point-seven percent. 

South Korea's import prices also dropped five-point-one percent on-month in April, falling for the fourth consecutive month. It marks a 14-point-one percent plunge from a year earlier.
