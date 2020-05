Photo : YONHAP News

A group of Asian and Pacific nations will hold a series of video conferences for talks on the mega trade pact known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP).The 30th RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, Monday and Wednesday.The RCEP involves ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), South Korea, China, Australia, Japan, India and New Zealand.In the RCEP summit last November in Bangkok, the leaders of the countries agreed to work towards signing a deal sometime this year, although India pulled out of talks.In the planned virtual meetings, the participants will focus on legal matters and other contentious issues, while seeking to persuade India to return to the negotiating table.