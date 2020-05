Photo : YONHAP News

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 300-thousand on Thursday.According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus death toll stood at 301-thousand-160 at around 5 p.m. Thursday, U.S. Eastern Time.The figure passed the 300-thousand mark 135 days after China reported its first case to the World Health Organization on December 31.By country, the United States has suffered the highest losses with 85-thousand-489 fatalities, accounting for 28 percent of the global tally.Britain lost about 33-thousand-700 lives, followed by Italy with more than 31-thousand fatalities. France and Switzerland also surpassed 27-thousand deaths, each.The global number of COVID-19 cases topped four-point-four million.