S. Korea Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases as Nightclub Outbreak Continues

South Korea reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday as an infection cluster that began in a popular Seoul nightclub district continues to spread.Some 22 of the new cases originated locally. Seoul had the most with 14 cases, followed by four in Incheon, three in Daegu and one in Gyeonggi Province.The remaining five cases were imported from overseas, with one detected during airport entry procedures.It was the sixth straight day South Korea reported around 30 new infections. Prior to the most recent outbreak, which began in Seoul's Itaewon nightclub district during a recent long weekend, the country had been enjoying a stretch of daily reported cases in the single digits.The latest cases bring South Korea's national total to 11-thousand-18 infections. Total deaths remain at 260 with no new fatalities reported.