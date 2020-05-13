Menu Content

Trump Calls WTO Horrible Upon News of WTO Chief's Planned Resignation

U.S. President Donald Trump has denounced the World Trade Organization(WTO) for giving preferential treatment to China after the head of the organization announced he will step down a year before his term is up. 

Asked to comment on the announcement by WTO chief Roberto Azevedo, Trump said Thursday he’s okay with it before adding that the WTO is “horrible.”  

He said the U.S. has been treated very badly by the WTO for a long time. He continued that the trade organization treats China as a developing nation and thus, China gets a lot of the benefits that the U.S. doesn’t. 

Trump said the people sitting in the Oval Office should never have let that happen, adding that there are other countries that are developing nations.  

Azevedo, who has served as director-general since September 2013, announced he will leave in August. His second four-year term was set to end in August 2021. 

Many observers have assessed that the WTO has virtually failed to carry out its functions in recent years due to intense pressure from the Trump administration.
