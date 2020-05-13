USFK to Ease Health Protection Level from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) plans to ease its health protection measures put in place to contain COVID-19.USFK announced on Thursday that it will lower by a notch its Health Protection Condition(HPCON) level from “Charlie” to “Bravo,” starting from 6 p.m. Saturday. Charlie is the second highest level of the five in HPCON which is the Pentagon’s protocol for dealing with public health emergencies.At Charlie-level, in-person gatherings and traveling are strictly restricted. At Bravo-level, unnecessary travel and contacts are restricted while practicing social distancing.USFK, however, will maintain a Charlie level for its bases in Seoul’s Yongsan District and Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province due to the surge in COVID-19 cases related to a cluster of infections originating from Seoul.USFK will also ban military personnel from visiting bars and clubs in Yongsan and Pyeongtaek and restrict travel to such regions.USKF said it decided to ease the protection measures despite the surge in infections connected to Itaewon clubs after taking into account the fact that South Korea is stably managing the COVID-19 pandemic.