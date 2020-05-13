Pres. Office, Gov't, Ruling DP Agree to Protect Vulnerable Groups amid COVID-19 Crisis

South Korea's presidential office, government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) have agreed to enhance a system of fair economy to better protect the country's economically vulnerable groups hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a tripartite meeting on Friday, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said there are many ways to assist small business owners and the self-employed by revising employment-related regulations.
Some of the measures discussed at the meeting include expanding industrial accident compensation insurance for workers under special employment contracts and expanding standard contracts for franchises.
DP Rep. Park Hong-keun said the latest measures are expected to not only enhance the fair economy, but also prepare the country for the post-coronavirus era.