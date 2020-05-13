Pres. Office, Gov't, Ruling DP Agree to Protect Vulnerable Groups amid COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office, government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) have agreed to enhance a system of fair economy to better protect the country's economically vulnerable groups hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.During a tripartite meeting on Friday, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said there are many ways to assist small business owners and the self-employed by revising employment-related regulations.Some of the measures discussed at the meeting include expanding industrial accident compensation insurance for workers under special employment contracts and expanding standard contracts for franchises.DP Rep. Park Hong-keun said the latest measures are expected to not only enhance the fair economy, but also prepare the country for the post-coronavirus era.