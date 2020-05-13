Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Pres. Office, Gov't, Ruling DP Agree to Protect Vulnerable Groups amid COVID-19 Crisis

Write: 2020-05-15 12:35:02Update: 2020-05-15 14:27:59

Pres. Office, Gov't, Ruling DP Agree to Protect Vulnerable Groups amid COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office, government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) have agreed to enhance a system of fair economy to better protect the country's economically vulnerable groups hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a tripartite meeting on Friday, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said there are many ways to assist small business owners and the self-employed by revising employment-related regulations.

Some of the measures discussed at the meeting include expanding industrial accident compensation insurance for workers under special employment contracts and expanding standard contracts for franchises.

DP Rep. Park Hong-keun said the latest measures are expected to not only enhance the fair economy, but also prepare the country for the post-coronavirus era.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >