Ceremony Marking 40th Anniv. of Gwangju Uprising to Be Held at May 18 Democracy Square

Write: 2020-05-15 13:25:58Update: 2020-05-15 14:43:28

Ceremony Marking 40th Anniv. of Gwangju Uprising to Be Held at May 18 Democracy Square

A ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising will be held, for the first time, at the site of bloodshed that symbolizes citizens' resistance against the military government.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said on Friday that the hour-long event to commemorate and uphold the spirit of the democracy movement will take place on Monday at May 18 Democracy Square in Gwangju.

The ministry said it will be the first time the ceremony will take place in the square, where the old South Jeolla provincial government building used to stand, since it became a national commemorative day in 1997.

Some 400 people, including political leaders, men of merit and bereaved families, are scheduled to attend amid strict quarantine against the novel coronavirus.
