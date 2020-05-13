Gov't Vows to Continue Cracking Down on Housing Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government vowed to stabilize the real estate market, taking note of rising housing prices in the Seoul capital region.At a meeting to check up on the housing market on Friday, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said prices in some areas of the Seoul metropolitan area that are subject to less strict rules showed signs of a modest rise due to transactions for short-term gains.The vice minister's remarks come amid rising real estate prices in the Gyeonggi provincial cities of Suwon, Incheon, Anyang, Namyangju and Guri.Stressing that housing should be not used as a means of speculation, Kim pledged to maintain current government policies aimed at protecting those seeking homes for themselves and to stabilize the market.Kim also urged the National Assembly to promptly handle bills to revise gross real estate tax and income tax laws.