President Moon Jae-in thanked and expressed respect for all teachers in the country, marking Teachers' Day.On his social media account on Friday, Moon recognized teachers who were the first to take on the challenge of preparing for online remote learning amid school shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Moon said the proactive approach teachers took to tackle quarantine and online learning have given courage to all citizens.Vowing to support such efforts, Moon said the government will do its part by seeking ways to further develop remote learning systems and information communications infrastructure, and to reduce teachers' administrative duties.