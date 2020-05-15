COVID-19 Global Death Toll Surpasses 300,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed the 300-thousand mark as the world struggles to contain the pandemic. The grim milestone was hit shortly after a World Health Organization official warned that the virus may never go away.Emma Kalka reports.Report: The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 300-thousand as of Thursday.According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus death toll stood at 302-thousand-418 as of 12 p.m. Friday, Korea time.The figure passed the 300-thousand mark just 135 days after China reported its first case to the World Health Organization on December 31.As it stands, more than four-point-four million people around the world have been infected with the virus, including more than 11-thousand in South Korea.By country, the United States has suffered the highest losses with more than 85-thousand fatalities, accounting for 28 percent of the global tally. According to U.S. news outlet CNN, the deaths have climbed by roughly one thousand-500 a day.The United Kingdom has the second highest number of deaths with more than 33-thousand as its rate climbs by several hundred a day. While Italy has reported the third highest number at more than 31-thousand, the daily numbers are now far lower than in March.In South Korea, the death toll remains firmly in triple digits with 260 fatalities as of noon Friday.Emma Kalka, KBS World Radio News