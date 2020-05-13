Trials Postponed After Prison Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Scheduled trials at the Seoul High Court and the Seoul Central District Court in the southern parts of the capital city were postponed after an employee at the Seoul Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.The Seoul High Court said on Friday that it has shut down all courtrooms at the main building for disinfection.The move comes to prevent secondary and tertiary infections, despite the employee not having visited the court complex.The Seoul Central District Court, which was set to hold a hearing for the judicial power abuse trial involving former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, also delayed a number of proceedings.Earlier, the Justice Ministry said the detention center officer contracted the virus through chain transmissions traced to the nightlife district in Seoul's Itaewon area.After the employee notified authorities, the Seoul Detention Center quarantined 23 employees and 254 inmates for testing. Six officers who were in close contact with the infected officer all tested negative.