'Karaoke Infections More Likely Due to Droplet Transmission than Air System'

Photo : YONHAP News

The recent discovery that some COVID-19 cases linked to the Itaewon nightclub cluster spread through karaoke facilities has further raised alarm, but health authorities say the virus likely spread via contact or droplet transmission.There has been speculation that the air ventilation system at a karaoke venue, known as "noraebang" in Korea, may have been a source of infections.During a briefing Friday, Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, downplayed this possibility.Earlier, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said the air system connecting different rooms at one noraebang in Seoul's Dobong District may have been the route of infection.A COVID-19 patient who came in close contact with a Itaewon clubgoer diagnosed with the virus visited this particular venue after which two other visitors also contracted the virus.Jeong said that rooms are clustered and ventilation is poor at noraebang facilities and the act of singing itself also causes droplets to form, which may have spread the virus.She said even if the customers used different rooms, they could have contracted the infection from other places such as a public toilet or rest area.