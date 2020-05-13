Civil Servant Exam Scheduled for Saturday at 32 Test Sites

Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has decided to hold the exam to recruit Grade Five civil servants at 32 testing sites nationwide on Saturday. The test originally scheduled for late February was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.This will mark the first exam to recruit state public officials since the start of the outbreak. The government has assured that quarantine measures are in place to create a safe test-taking environment.The Ministry of Personnel Management said it has concluded surveys on all test takers, determining if they have come into contact with suspected cases, could be infected or have recently traveled abroad.Since last week, those who will take the exam have been able to voluntarily report their health and travel status as well as whether they recently visited Seoul's Itaewon area, the site of the latest COVID-19 cluster.Those in self-isolation can consult with authorities on taking the exam at a separate location.All test takers will have to wear masks. They will be seated one and a half meters apart and less than 15 people will be admitted into each room.